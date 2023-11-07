Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 570.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377,444 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

