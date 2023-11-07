Royce & Associates LP Purchases 26,919 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.19% of Independent Bank Group worth $17,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBTX. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

