Royce & Associates LP Purchases 40,250 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carter’s news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,713 shares of company stock worth $1,722,878 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Carter’s Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

