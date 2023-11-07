Royce & Associates LP Sells 167,000 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 7.86% of Gencor Industries worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GENC opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $203.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.54. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

