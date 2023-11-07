Royce & Associates LP Sells 36,877 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,877 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.32% of Core Laboratories worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLB stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $949.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.61.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

