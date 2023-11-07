Royce & Associates LP Sells 45,173 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,173 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.85% of Thryv worth $15,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 8.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,250,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after buying an additional 93,261 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of Thryv by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 391,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 46.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 95,521 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 430,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,114,705.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

