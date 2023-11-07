Royce & Associates LP Sells 67,570 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67,570 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.38% of Luna Innovations worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

