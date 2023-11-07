Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,679 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.88% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,879,000 after acquiring an additional 66,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 375,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,387,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,059,196.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,540,400. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $704.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

