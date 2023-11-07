Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.28.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 668,063 shares of company stock valued at $139,991,119. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.5% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 12,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CRM opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.