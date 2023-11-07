Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,156,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,530,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. 72,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.