Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHM opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

