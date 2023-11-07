Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,320. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
