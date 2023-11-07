Scotiabank Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$85.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$77.80.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.43. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.27 and a 12-month high of C$74.43.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

