Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 148.3% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 376,324 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 3,447.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 381.2% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 307,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 243,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGII opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

Seaport Global Acquisition II ( NASDAQ:SGII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

