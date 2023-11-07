Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $841.09 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00147313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00024123 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00350018 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,327.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

