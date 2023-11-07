Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,952.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

