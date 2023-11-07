SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $29.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SI-BONE

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $26,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,461.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,556 shares of company stock worth $2,498,939 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. FMR LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.55. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.