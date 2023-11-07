Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Stillwater comprises approximately 0.9% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.07% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Shares of SBSW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 929,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,050. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

