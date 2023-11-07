SouthState Corp Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

