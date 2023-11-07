SouthState Corp Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

