SouthState Corp Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

MMM stock opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.