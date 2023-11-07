SouthState Corp Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

