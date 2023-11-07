SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 10.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 256.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 376.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 374.2% in the second quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $341.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $356.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

