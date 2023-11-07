Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

SRAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $117,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

