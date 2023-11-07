SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at C$17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.80. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$23.71.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.50 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price target on SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.68.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.