SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.50 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.68.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$17.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.47. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$23.71. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.