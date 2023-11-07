Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,123,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,822,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $477,749,000 after acquiring an additional 53,267 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,741,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

SBUX stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

