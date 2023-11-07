Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $107.16 million and $32.20 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,574.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00209845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.03 or 0.00706408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00475933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00051968 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00140082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 447,982,105 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.