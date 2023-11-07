Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,995 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Stevanato Group worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

STVN opened at €27.04 ($29.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.45 and its 200-day moving average is €30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a 52-week high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STVN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €32.67 ($35.13).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

