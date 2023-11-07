StockNews.com Downgrades Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $118.88 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

