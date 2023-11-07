StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.4 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

