StockNews.com Upgrades Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTD. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,434.43.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,033.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,092.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,244.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

