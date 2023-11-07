Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Stran & Company, Inc. Trading Up 24.0 %

Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

