Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

