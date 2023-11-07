Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $311.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.87.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $276.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.74. Stryker has a 52-week low of $206.66 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

