Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Decreased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE:SU opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

