Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (SWP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.37 million for the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Get Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee alerts:

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of SWP stock opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.61. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee has a 1-year low of C$2.31 and a 1-year high of C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.45, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.73.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.