Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (SWP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of C$43.37 million during the quarter.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance

Shares of SWP remained flat at C$2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee has a fifty-two week low of C$2.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.73.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

