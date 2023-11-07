SWK (SWKH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 42.57%.

Shares of SWKH stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. 5,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SWK by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SWK by 685.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in SWK by 97.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

