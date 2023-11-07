Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.45 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
Featured Stories
