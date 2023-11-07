Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.45 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,913,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 624,627 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 225,396 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.