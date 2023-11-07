TD Securities Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.19.

Get Spin Master alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Stock Down 1.4 %

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Spin Master stock opened at C$33.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$30.63 and a 1-year high of C$39.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.