TD Securities Lowers Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$7.00

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.01 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 142.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.24. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$8.35. The stock has a market cap of C$543.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.21.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7710997 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.00%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

