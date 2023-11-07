Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.13.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

NYSE VIV opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 10.0% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 35.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,637,000 after buying an additional 469,546 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 21.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.