Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, RTT News reports. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Teradata Trading Up 1.1 %

TDC opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $83,016.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

