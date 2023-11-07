Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRNO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE TRNO opened at $54.43 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

