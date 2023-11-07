Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 2,475 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 869.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 127,025 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

TFC stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

