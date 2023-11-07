Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,087 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.92 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

