Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,264 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Aramark worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 59.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Aramark Stock Down 1.3 %

Aramark stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

