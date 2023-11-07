The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,807 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of The Cigna Group worth $141,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $306.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.06.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.56.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

