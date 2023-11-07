The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,322 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $451,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $334,610.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,165.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,015 shares of company stock worth $2,375,002. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

